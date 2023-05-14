Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. She’s a successful actress and an entrepreneur with a vast lifestyle company named ‘Goop’ under her name. The actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her bold statement and recently spoke about her exes, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, on a podcast. And today, we bring you a throwback to when she spilled the beans on having the best s*x with her husband, Brad Falchuk, on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show ‘Red Table Talk’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gwyneth is quite popular among fans, with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She often gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious life on the photo-sharing site, and we love her candid pics.

Now, talking about her throwback interview, once during a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith on her talk show ‘Red Table Talk’, the host asked Gwyneth Paltrow, “So we read that you’re having some of the best sex these days, which yay! And you’re 49.”

Gwyneth Paltrow replied to Jada, saying, “Yes, but I’m a newlywed, so it’s like I’m cheating, maybe a little bit. You know?” The host then asked how long the actress had been married to her husband, Brad Falchuk; Gwen replied, “Only three. We just had our three-year anniversary.”

For those who don’t know, Gwen and Brad tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. The couple never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other during public interactions.

What are your thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow spilling the beans on her s*x life with her husband Brad Falchuk back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

