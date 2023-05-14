Mexican and American star Salma Hayek never shies away from calling a spade a spade and is always willing to speak about issues concerned with women. While appearing on The Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith in 2021, the actress gave insights on menopause and how it was considered a problem rather than something normal every woman experiences. Scroll to read more.

Salma Hayek is a mother to Valentina Paloma Pinault who she welcomed in 2007 after meeting French businessman François-Henri Pinault in 2006. Salma was 41 at the time of giving birth. During her Red Table Talk interview, Salma also claimed that there are no expiration dates for women.

According to the website Hola, Salma Hayek while shedding light on her menopause asserted, “”[The doctor was] asking me things like, ‘Are your ears growing and there’s hair growing out of them? Are you growing a moustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn’t go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?’ And then they ask you, ‘Is your vagina dry?” The award-winning actress further stated, “I have gone through [mood swings and hot flashes], I still kind of am, but you got to notice those moments and take a deep breath and kind of say, ‘Okay, it’ll pass. You got to hold it together.’ And the hot flashes aren’t fun.”

Salma Hayek continued, “There’s no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick a*s at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age.”

The Daytime Emmy Award winner further stated, “We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man.”

Salma Hayek concluded, “We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”

