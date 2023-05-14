Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is one of the most fashionable stars in the industry but the actress also had her bad days. Several celebrities abroad have fallen prey to wardrobe malfunction and the same happened when Jennifer almost suffered a major faux pas at her church. Read on to know the details.

Jennifer Garner was earlier married to Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck. The two share three children together i.e. 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. Jennifer and Ben’s divorce was finalised in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Jennifer Garner’s oops moment, the actress unlike others did not suffer a wardrobe malfunction at a red carpet but at her church in 2018. Speaking about the same, as per People magazine, Jennifer stated, “My skirt got caught in my p*nties at church a couple of weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing.” The mother of three then explained about the embarrassing incident, “Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly.”

This is not the first time when Jennifer Garner suffered a wardrobe malfunction. She laughed off a faux pas way back in 2014 when her dress flew up at a red carpet event revealing her Spanx.

The former wife of Ben Affleck was papped at the premiere of her new movie, ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ when the incident took place. She had a wardrobe slip-up while joking with her co-star in the new film, Steve Carell.

Jennifer Garner, on the personal front, recently made news when she explained why her kids watch their dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers. “They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom.”

The Catch If Me You Can star added, “They don’t want to see me upset, and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Office Fame Steve Carell Took Ricky Gervais’ Emmy But Was Brutally Trolled The Next Year: “I Made You, What You’re”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News