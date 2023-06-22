John Cena has made a huge way from wrestling to being an essential member of big movie franchises. As the actor is one of the most known faces in the showbiz industry, he was once rumoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he is already a part of the DC Universe as he plays Peacemaker, he once reacted to join the competitor franchise as Captain America.

After Chris Evans announced that he wouldn’t play Steve Rogers / Captain America in the MCU, many were confused about who would take the mantle between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. However, now it is official and clear that Anthony Mackie’s character is Captain America.

During a conversation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the wrestler-turned-actor said, “If it’s out there if the Captain America people are listening and you’re watching right now, I’d totally do it.” John Cena then seriously told the host brushing off his tongue-in-cheek response, “I totally will, because I think I’d be a good Captain America … and I’ve already ruined everyone’s childhood, so it can’t get any worse!”

While the Leader of the Cenation already knew that his chances were already less as he had two more competitors in the queue. However, as John Cena stands for his motto, “Hustle. Loyalty. Respect”, and his constant love for the military service and America, do you think he would have been on the casting block?

Meanwhile, the upcoming Captain America project will see Anthony Mackie playing the main leader in his solo Marvel series, Captain America: Brave New World. As the production is under the pipeline, many are looking forward to the show. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase Five of the MCU and will feature some new characters.

