One of the most controversial celebrities across Hollywood in the past couple of years has been Ezra Miller. The actor who recently appeared in The Flash, has been associated to things that one cannot even imagine. Amid the pandemic, Miller was imprisoned and was accused of threatening an elderly couple, breaking into a house, grooming a minor, and some more supremely questionable things. Every second question about them was why is Warner Bros still not firing them. Turns out the studio never even thought of it.

Ezra’s controversies were soon attached to The Flash because they play the titular part in the movie. The problematic nature of the crimes they were accused of made audience ask for their exit from the then DCEU. But Warner Bros kept silent and continued making the movie that had already suffered enough at the hands of delays.

Turns out that the studio never even considered firing Ezra Miller for the controversies that were attached to them. The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti has decided to break her silence and reveal how the studio functioned back in the days with extreme heat around them. Read on to know more.

As per a Direct report, Barbara Muschietti while talking about making The Flash amid Ezra Miller’s controversial phase and if she felt it was falling apart, said, “No, you know, as filmmakers, you have to put your head down and just do your work. Of course, we take that stuff very seriously, but we were focusing on the movie.”

“We really believed in the movie (The Flash) from the beginning. Over the course of two years, our confidence grew higher as the script was developed, as actors started falling into place, as the execution started to happen in production and in the edit. Our love and confidence and trust of this movie only grew.”

Further, when asked if they ever thought of doing reshoots without Ezra Miller, Barbara Muschietti was quick to add, “No, it would have been absolutely impossible. When we started reading in the news that Ezra would be replaced, we laughed, because we didn’t know where it came from. That rumour definitely didn’t come from us or the studio.”

The Flash is now in theatres and has failed to bring numbers like it was expected to. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

