During NBC’s prime time broadcast of the 78th Golden Globe Awards, Frida Mom promoted its new lineup of postpartum breast care products in a 30-second TV spot that showcases the emotional and physical journey of breastfeeding.

The 30-second commercial, titled “Stream of Lactation,” is part of the #sprayitforward campaign that Frida Mom is promoting in order to raise awareness of the realities of being a new mom.

“You’ve got this: Latch, and oh God, clog!” said one of the moms narrating over the commercial. “Good moms should know how to do this. And am I a bad mom if I stop now?” The breastfeeding advertisement stresses the point, “Care for your breasts. Not just your baby.”

The ad depicts the expectations of new moms to prioritize milk production for their babies. The company offers breast care kits, nursing pillows and other breastfeeding aids.

“Whether starting or stopping, breastfeeding is an emotional and physical journey full of highs and lows that many new moms are unprepared for,” the company said in the ad posted on YouTube. “We’re lifting the veil on the challenges new moms (and their breasts) face as they DIY their way through lactation woes — from massaging out clogged ducts with an electric toothbrush to slowing the flow with cabbage leaves. Enough is enough. It’s time to care for your breasts, not just your baby — with Frida Mom.”

This will be the first known commercial to showcase lactating breasts on television. While the original 75-second advertisement displays n*pples in multiple shots, Frida worked on the 30-second edit with NBC to exclude any shots featuring n*pples during the Golden Globes 2021 advertisment.

“We agree that the ad may push the envelope, but it is the context surrounding the visuals that makes this ad different, and we stand by it,” NBCUniversal said in a statement, per The New York Times.

The original YouTube ad was posted on Feb. 24 and currently has more than 1.46 million views.

