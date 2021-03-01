Golden Globes 2021 is one of the most awaited events where not only winners from TV shows and movies but celebrity outfits were also a major talking point. Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux became the talk of the town after his appearance at the award ceremony.

Theroux was seen at the event presenting the Golden Globes award for the Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie, won by Mark Ruffalo for ‘I Know This Much Is True’. And Twitterattis cannot get enough of him in his dashing suave velvet suit.

Justin Theroux appeared sporting a super stylish beard and an embellished broach. However, it was his shoes that stole the show. As he rocked the 78th Golden Globe Awards with his look, reactions began to pour in on social media. One user wrote, “Justin Theroux just showed up like that I wasn’t prepared,” while another user wrote, “Pretty much always available to talk about Justin Theroux #GoldenGlobes.” Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Justin Theroux is so unspeakably hot — samcorb (@samcorb) March 1, 2021

I’d go back in the closet just to let Justin Theroux be my sexual awakening. #GoldenGlobes — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) March 1, 2021

pretty much always available to talk about justin theroux #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GSA5dfuPkY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 1, 2021

justin theroux just showed up like that i wasn’t prepared pic.twitter.com/A9SH56z6o6 — nisa (@rockwellism) March 1, 2021

Justin Theroux…. smoke show. — Nelson Branco (@nelliebranco) March 1, 2021

You’re here for Justin Theroux’s fauxhawk I’m here for his leather pants and high heeled boots we are not the same — Sara Friedman (@SaraMintaha) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for the first time in history hosted a bicoastal virtual ceremony from two different locations. Both proved to be a dynamic duo right from the opening monologue at the Golden Globes 2021. The two delivered their fiery one-liners, that hit ’em right where it hurts.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also addressed the ongoing criticism that the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) is receiving for the lack of diversity. Amy said, “The HFPA is made up of around 90 international, no Black, journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. So, let’s see what these European weirdos nominated this year.”

She also noted that how many black-led projects were snubbed, especially in the Best Picture category. And she joked that it was all a scam invented by the “Big Red Carpet.” Tina Fey then added, “Inclusivity is important and there are no black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press… you’ve gotta change that. So here’s to change it.” Amy Poehler also agreed to it and concluded, “Yes, looking forward to that change.”

