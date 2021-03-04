The controversy around Amber Heard seems to be in no mood to die down. If you have been in sync with the news, the actor has been a target for massive backlash for a major part of last year and the ghost from the past still haunts her. While all possible rumours from Warner Bros trying to get rid of her, to the studio finding a new female lead to reduce her screentime are making headlines, the most recent has a producer backing the Aquaman 2 actor.

As per the latest buzz, there is a lot of commotion regarding Amber in the WB office and seems like the controversy around her has definitely affected it a lot. But amid that, reportedly, Amber has found support in her producer James Wan, and he is hell-bent on not letting her go. Read on to know everything you should about this new update of the day.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Amber Heard who is embroiled in controversy head to toe, seems to have finally found support in her producer. As per the portal’s intel Daniel Richtman, James Wan is backing Heard in the controversy and is against the studio’s alleged trials in getting rid of the actor who plays Mera in Aquaman 2. For the unversed, even Zack Snyder has voiced his support for the actor and has said he wants to work more with her.

If you are unaware, Amber Heard has been in the centre of a controversy, ever since her ex-husband lost a Libel trial against a tabloid that called him a wife-beater. Depp allegedly was accused of domestic violence. After the defeat, Johnny had to bid goodbye to several of his projects. Fans across the globe later said that Heard is also a culprit in the row and she should be fired too. A movement raised in no time and petitions were signed to fire her from Aquaman 2.

