British singer-songwriter Freddie Mercury is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music. He is well-known for his flamboyant stage persona and four-octave vocal range. The singer passed away on November 24, 1991, at the age of 45.

Reportedly, the singer was suffering from AIDS at the time of death. A book ‘Freddie Mercury: A life, In His Own Words’ which was compiled and edited by Greg Brooks and Simon Lupton, revealed his unsatiable s*xual drive. However, the singer has also confirmed his s*xual drive.

During a conversation, an interview asked about Freddie Mercury’s hobbies but the answer was not expected from anybody in the studio. The British singer said that he doesn’t have time for any hobbies but he immediately changed his mind and stated his only hobby is having s*x.

Freddie once again showed why everybody calls him a legend beside his performance on the stage. The British singer showed the importance of being honest with everybody and proved that he is a humble personality. Take a look at the hilarious conversation below:

Coming back to the book, it highlights one of the earliest interviews where he revealed, “I’ve had a lot of lovers, of course… both male and female. I’ve tried relationships on either side, but my affairs never seem to last. All of them went wrong.” He also said that he reached a point in life where he was “living for s*x” and wasn’t too worried about where he could satisfy his demands.

“My s*x drive is enormous. I sleep with men, women, cats – you name it. I’ll go to bed with anything! My bed is so huge it can comfortably sleep six. I prefer my s*x without any involvement and there were times when I was extremely promiscuous,” Freddie Mercury said, as noted by the book.

