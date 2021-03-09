ITV are to have talks with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, after he cast doubt on the validity of the Duchess Of Sussex’s claims about her mental health live on air.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey in the highly-anticipated interview, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (07Mar21) and in the U.K. on Monday. Among their bombshell revelations was Meghan’s admission that she was left feeling suicidal after marrying into the royal family, to which Morgan responded on Good Morning Britain on Monday: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

He was widely criticised for the remark and attempted to clarify what he had meant to say on Tuesday’s show, telling viewers: “Mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. Every time.

“And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal I am not in her mind and that is for her to say.”

But his backtracking wasn’t enough to appease ITV bosses, with CEO Carolyn McCall saying that while she hasn’t spoken to the anchor personally about his comments, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, is “dealing with that as we speak”.

And asked if she believes Meghan, McCall added: “I completely believe her when she says that and, importantly, everyone should. The most important thing with mental health that ITV does and is totally committed to, is that we support, we get people to speak up, we listen, we say everyone has to listen and everyone has to believe because that’s how you get people to speak up. So we are very committed to that.”

Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain also saw Morgan storm off the set after he was criticised by the show’s weatherman Alex Beresford for his vendetta against the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan returned minutes later, and said that he and Beresford need to be able to work through any issues they have civilly for the sake of the show. (SVB/DL/DMC)

