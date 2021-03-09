When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals last year, they were left without their usual UK security. The flame-haired royal during his conversation with Oprah Winfrey revealed how actor Tyler Perry stepped in to support them. Prince Harry added that the actor gave him and Meghan Markle somewhere safe to live with his own security.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey as part of the tell-all interview, Prince Harry said, “While we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed. At this point, everyone knew, thanks to the Daily Mail, our exact location. So suddenly it dawned on me, ‘Hang on, the borders could be closed, we’re going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here.'”

The Duchess, Meghan Markle, was grateful for Tyler Perry’s support as it allowed them a chance to “breathe” and work out what to do next now they had moved to Canada with their son Archie.

In the interview, Meghan Markle also claimed that they were told by the Royal Family that their son wasn’t entitled to security because he wasn’t going to be given a title. She said, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem, the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“I wasn’t able to follow up with why, but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?” (SVB/BAN/DMC)

