Actor Orlando Bloom is someone people across the globe can recognize thanks to his appearance in two top franchise films. From playing Legolas in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films to essaying pirate Will Turner’s role in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Bloom is a favourite on the young and old alike.

Today, as the actor turns a year older today (it’s his 44th birthday), we take a look at the many time he made it to the headline, not because of his acting but a couple of other things. Yup, we are talking about the many time the actor was embroiled in controversies.

From punching Justin Bieber to paddleboarding in his birthday suit during a vacation with Katy Perry, check out the many times Orlando Bloom was part of controversies.

Paddleboarding N*de In Italy

In 2016, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry headed to Italy to spend quality time on vacation. But while there, he became the hot topic owing to going paddleboarding in the n*de. The actor only rocked ONLY black shades and a dark blue cap while Katy stunned in a black and yellow print bikini. Despite what the world thought about his devil-may-care attitude, Bloom is said to have has a meltdown.

His ex-wife, Miranda Kerr revealed he was mortified over the whole incident and said he had texted her regarding it saying, “I’m really embarrassed. Some photos are coming out. Just thought I should let you know.”

Even Katy Perry spoke about this incident in 2020 saying that Orlando Bloom tried getting her out of her bathing suit too, but she refused. Taking Bloom’s side, she had said, “Well it was Europe. Honestly, we had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody was n*ked. It was Europe, it was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals and it was the end of the trip.”

Orlando Bloom Punches Justin Bieber

What happens when your wife or just recently become ex-wife gets friendly to another male and that person rubs it in your face? Well, with Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber in the equation, it gets physical! In 2012, Justin partied with Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr after Victoria’s Secret fashion show in NYC, and they got VERY close. In April 2014, news of Bloom hanging out with Bieber’s on-and-off gf Selena Gomez also made the headline. Just these two things were evident in the bad blood between the two.

But exactly what happened where the two got physical? In August 2014, the two were present at a restaurant in Ibiza where Bloom punched Bieber. One account of the incident states that Justin extended his hand to Orlando, who refused it. When asked what’s the problem, Orlando mentioned Miranda. The report adds that while Justin tried to walk away, Orlando swung his arm.

Another account of the same incident states, Justin said something to the effect of, ‘I had s*x with your wife’ leading to Orlando Bloom attempting to deck the Baby singer.

Orlando Bloom Liv Tyler Relationship

Throughout his career, Orlando Bloom has been paired up with several females including his co-stars too. One such actress is his Lord of the Rings co-star Liv Tyler.

What happened was that she stopped by to see Bloom on stage, and the two shared a picture backstage. This pic led to rumours of a new budding romance on the horizon – but alas it turned out to die down after a while. In fact, in 2018 (almost a decade later), Tyler shut down spoke about it by friend-zoning the actor. She said, “He’s one of my oldest friends, obviously. We grew up together and we were in The Lord of the Rings together, but never ever dated.”

Katy Perry comment on Orlando Bloom’s pic instead of DM

This is something we are all familiar with. But when you are stars, it becomes headlines. This incident took place after Katy Perry met Orlando Bloom on stage in Killer Joe. The ‘Roar’ singer was heading to the DMs to send Bloom a private message saying, “I need a season pass for that [censored].” But instead, she dropped the comment on one of his pics.

While this made the headlines back then, publications pointed out that the comment was about some of the n*dity on display in the play. A fan even pointed out that Bloom was naked for about 7 seconds in it.

Quite a few controversies right!

Happy Birthday, Orlando Bloom.

