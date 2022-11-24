Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been roaring at the box office by breaking several records. As the movie continues the legacy of late actor Chadwick Boseman, the fans showered loads of love on the film as well as the cast members. Now, as the film is currently winning fans’ hearts, the director of the film, Ryan Cooglar, recently penned a thank you note to the audience for extending their love for the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured Letitia Wright in the lead along with other stellar actors namely Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Marvel recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a long note stating that it was from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Cooglar. The filmmaker began the not by stating “Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it.”

The Black Panther filmmaker further expressed his gratitude towards the people who bought tickets early and even organised screenings and afterparties while encouraging the youth to watch the film. He added, “Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out on the opening weekend. Thank you to those of you [who] took their families out-young ones and elders in tow. To those who organised youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theatres for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out.”

Furthermore, Ryan Cooglar stated that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was two and a half hours long and thanked everyone for holding their bathroom breaks. “Our film is over two and a half hours long, so thank you for holding those bathroom breaks. Our film has 6 languages spoken in it. Thank you for bearing with the mistakes/ And our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film,” he wrote.

While concluding the letter, Cooglar stated, “We also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen.”

