Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez To Spend Quality Time In Dominican Republic To Save Their Engagement!

ALEX RODRIGUEZ has jetted to the Dominican Republic to spend time with JENNIFER LOPEZ and save their romance.

The singer and actress, who is shooting the new film Shotgun Wedding, shrugged off reports the couple had ended its engagement and split over the weekend (13Mar21), but confessed she and the former baseball star are “working through some things” in a statement.

Alex Rodriguez also made it clear he’s not single when he was quizzed about his relationship status with Jennifer Lopez in Miami, Florida on Saturday morning.

On Monday, Alex Rodriguez posted a photo from a tropical location and tagged his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, indicating he’s with her on set.

TMZ sources have confirmed Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, where J.Lo is shooting Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became engaged in early 2019 but had to shelve plans for a lavish destination wedding twice during the past year, due to coronavirus concerns. After the news of their split, the couple has issued a joint statement after the internet broke with their breakup news. E! News published their joint statement for the first time, which stated, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

In addition, a source close to the couple told the news website that they hit a rough patch, adding that there was absolutely no third party involved and that reports about Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy are not true. The source also said that the couple was shocked by the report that started from Page Six.

