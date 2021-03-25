Will Smith is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He is well known for his films like The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend and the Men in Black franchise. Being a successful, and one of the most influential actors in the industry, he has not earned only a place in people’s hearts but also millions of dollars.

The Grammy-award winning actor’s net worth is estimated at $350 million making him one of the richest actors in the world. He has used some of this money to get some impressive whips over the years. So let’s take a look at some of his luxurious rides.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The luxury sedan is one of Will Smith’s treasured cars. The British luxury automobile’s flagship car offers a top speed of 155.3 miles per hour at the price tag of $311,900.

Maserati GranTurismo

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor’s Maserati GranTurismo offers a top speed of 185 miles per hour. The luxury sports car can waltz from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds. As Car Advice says, “The leather seats look sporty with their carbon-fibre backs and headrest, and provide comfort for hours of driving.”

Mercedes GL 450

Will Smith’s luxury SUV comes with a 362-horsepower twin-turbo V6 that offers a top speed of 146 miles per hour. The Mercedes GL 450 comes with a price tag of a whopping $75,200.

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Cadillac Escalade ESV is powered by a 5.3L LM7 Vortec V8 engine that produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The luxury SUV offers an EPA-estimated 15 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. The beautiful and beast-like Cadillac Escalade ESV’s price starts at $76,195.

Ford Taurus

The Ford Taurus is one of Will Smith‘s dearest cars. With a standard 288-horsepower, 3.5-litre V6 offers a top speed of 143 miles per hour. The car has a six-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift as well. Priced at $29,000, the car comes with styling ahead of interior comfort and driver visibility. The car suits the star’s humble and charming personality.

