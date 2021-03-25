Sony Pictures bosses are waving another wand at magical TV franchise Bewitched in the hope of scoring a movie hit.

MacGyver and 12 Monkeys creators Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett are writing a screenplay based on Elizabeth Montgomery’s classic series.

It’s not the first time Bewitched has hit the big screen – Nora Ephron directed Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell in a Bewitched movie in 2005. The original series starred Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York and Agnes Moorehead in pivotal roles.

Deadline sources claim the new Bewitched film will be true to the 1960s series, in which a witch attempts to hide her magical powers from her advertising executive husband. (KL/DL/LOT)

