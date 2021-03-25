Jane Fonda has no “desire” to be in a s*xual relationship.

Advertisement

The 83-year-old actress and activist have said she isn’t interested in finding a partner, and wouldn’t mind if she never has s*x again.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a s*xual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” Jane Fonda admitted to Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

But Jane Fonda also revealed she does “fantasise” about s*x, and thinks she would be willing to get intimate with a man if she could find a “younger man” who wants to be with her.

“Do I fantasise? Yes … That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up,” she explained.

“I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”

Jane Fonda has been married three times in the past – to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner – and believes her relationships failed because she isn’t “really capable” of intimacy.

“What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable (of intimacy),” she said. “It’s not them. It’s me. If a guy had come along and said, ‘Come on, Fonda, show up,’ I would have run away scared. I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves. I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know.

“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that.” (SVB/BAN/DMC)

Must Read: Will Smith Car Collection: From Maserati GranTurismo To Rolls-Royce Ghost, The Men In Black Actor Has Some Impressive Whips

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube