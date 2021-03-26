TAYLOR SWIFT and Utah theme park EVERMORE have dropped their respective lawsuits against one another.

Evermore Park bosses filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on 2 February (21), claiming the pop star gaffed when she slapped ‘Evermore’ – the title of her latest album – on merchandise, insisting they own the copyright to the name and asking for millions of dollars in damages.

But Swift’s TAS Rights Management then hit back by launching a countersuit against Evermore Park, arguing that the park has long had costumed performers singing hits by the singer and others without the correct license. They had requested a jury trial in the case.

However, both suits have since been resolved, with a spokesperson for Swift telling Rolling Stone: “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.” (SVB/RS/DMC)

