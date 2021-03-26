While fans will have to wait for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR till October, the makers are surely treating them with new posters at regular intervals. Just a few days back, Alia Bhatt’s first look from the upcoming magnum-opus was released.

Advertisement

As Sita, Alia Bhatt looked ethereal and left us craving for more. Now the makers have hit another sixer as they have unveiled the new poster of RRR featuring Ram Charan.

Advertisement

Ram Charan who plays the role of an Indian revolutionary, Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR can be seen stretching his bow in the poster while flaunting his perfectly fit physique. It looks like Ram has nailed the character he plays and looks alluring in the poster.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared the poster of RRR with his fans. “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all… ” he captioned the post.

The much-awaited RRR boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The period drama revolves around the fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crores.

RRR was earlier planned for release on July 30, 2020. The outbreak of Coronavirus led to an indefinite delay and the makers had to pull back. Alia Bhatt, after resuming work joined the team and shot for the schedule. Talking about working on the film to DNA, Bhatt said, “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

Elaborating further, RRR star, Alia Bhatt said, “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.”

RRR releases on October 13, 2021.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: It’s Hrithik Roshan Vs Saif Ali Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube