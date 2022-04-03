Camila Cabello shared a lengthy message regarding her struggles with body image while condemning society for creating unrealistic expectations of how a woman should look. It’s a common and sad thing to be body-shamed by people, especially in a business where millions keep tabs on you.

Advertisement

Cabello’s fans must know that the singer has been vocal about body positivity several times in the past. She has expressed being grateful for having the body she had and has said that having curves, stretch marks, fat, and cellulite is extremely normal to have.

Advertisement

Now, Camila Cabello has taken to her Instagram to share her struggles with body image. “Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get paper – somehow when I check in papas know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared – I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” Camila said.

The singer then went on to state how the recent culture creates unrealistic expectations for oneself. “I reminded myself when it impacted my self-esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a “healthy” woman’s body looked like that is completely not real for a lot of women,” Camila Cabello added.

“Emotionally, the messaging I get from our world in loud in my own head. Ironically, all the therapy, all the inner work is to try and get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach. I’m mourning her today. Happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE,” the Senorita singer ended the note with this.

Check out the complete note here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

More power to her! Meanwhile, Camila Cabello is also making the news after breaking up with Shawn Mendes. The couple shared the news with fans through their Instagram and noted that they remain friends. However, the new song by Mendes, ‘When You’re Gone,’ has made fans wonder if he regretted splitting.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Revealed Runtime Makes Benedict Cumberbatch’s Film Surprisingly Short & Crisp

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube