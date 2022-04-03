Doesn’t seem like the mad buzz around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the live telecast of Oscars 2022 is fading anytime soon. What looked like a decision taken in anger and later apologized for, has led to consequences for Smith who is right now deep in the lap of controversy. While The Academy has already ordered a detailed investigation which also could lead to them revoking his first Oscar that he won the same night, Will has himself resigned as member of the Academy. Turns out the head has reached his projects too

If you are somehow away from the news and don’t know the row, it was during the ceremony of Oscars earlier this week, Comedian Chris Rock took the stage to narrate a monologue. Rock went on to make a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness which she has got due to alopecia. This irked Will Smith who straight away went on stage and slapped him. The actor later apologised for the decision he took in rage.

Now if the latest reports are to go by, it seems like the heat of his decision is now affecting his job prospectus too. As per them, studios are taking a back seat when it comes to going ahead with the projects they had roped in Will Smith for. The most prominent being Netflix who has reportedly put their film Fast & Loose on hold.

The Screenrant report says that Will Smith was supposed to do Fast & Loose for Netflix. But due to the controversy that has surrounded him, the streaming giant has decided to put the movie on hold. The film was going to feature Smith as a crime boss suffering memory loss. The movie also saw director David Leitch walk away a week before Oscars and now this. It is definitely a turbulent rise for the Netflix film.

Apart from Fast & Loose, the reports also talk about Bad Boys 4 being halted due to the backlash that Will Smith is receiving. It is said that the makers have given Smith a 40-page script just a few days before the Oscar ceremony.

Seems like it is going to be a tough time for Will. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

