The buzz around Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is at its peak and filmmaker James Gunn is always in the tsunami of constant questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. But the filmmaker is not dodging any and is candidly answering most of them. I his recent chat he said something about the involvement of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel that rose the rumour that the two voice actors will not be involved in GOTG 3 or Thor: Love And Thunder. Turns out Gunn is now clearing the air around it.

Guardians Of The Galaxy has it’s own niche in the MCU and there is no competition it really faces in its genre. The movie that features a group of crazy weird saviours, also includes a Raccoon and a Tree. Yes, we meant Rocket and Groot. The characters are voiced by none other than Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel respectively. Though they have never physically visited the sets of GOTG ever, they involvement is pivotal and consequential.

The most recent speculations has that the two will not be a part of Vol. 3 and also Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder. James Gunn has now come out to clarify that and reveal that he never meant they aren’t a part of the movie anymore by what he said. Read on to know more.

A user on Twitter wrote, “.@JamesGunn reveals Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper are not involved with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ or ‘@Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’!” The Tweet soon reached James Gunn who decided to clarify and wrote, “No I didn’t. I said they’ve never been on the set of a Guardians movie, which whoever wrote this tweet knows is a different thing.”

No I didn’t. I said they’ve never been on the set of a Guardians movie, which whoever wrote this tweet knows is a different thing. https://t.co/dMByG6B95F — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2022

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Director then went on to answer some fan questions from the comments. One question read, “But surely they have both visited the sets before?” “No, never,” Gunn revealed. “That sounds rude you should have invited them to the set,” another tweeted. “They’re invited to set any time,” Gunn clarified.

No, never. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2022

They’re invited to set any time. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2022

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit the big screens on May 23, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

