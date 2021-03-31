Bob Odenkirk is currently busy promoting his Hollywood film, Nobody. The film released in the US recently and scored $7.5 million approx in 4 days.

But more than Nobody, it’s Bob’s TV show Better Call Saul’s season 6 that people are desperately looking forward to. Season 6 will be the finale of the Breaking Bad spin-off and will answer many burning questions and fan theories.

The shooting of the Better Call Saul season 6 started sometime back and now every Bob Odenkirk is going for Nobody, he is being asked about the crime drama. In one such interview with The Hollywood Reporter recently, the actor made a big revelation.

Bob said that he has been told by director Peter Gould that the finale of Better Call Saul will make the fans look at Breaking Bad in a different light. “I’ve been told by Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light,” he said.

“I don’t know specifics beyond that, except that he knows what happens throughout this whole season of Saul and I don’t.” Bob Odenkirk added.

Before concluding, Bob also said, “But I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way.”

Now isn’t that a huge revelation at this moment? With this, we can, of course, look forward to knowing more interesting deets about the show in future.

Earlier during an interaction with The New York Times, Bob Odenkirk was asked if the finality of the show has started to dawn on him. “Not yet. I have so much to do, I can’t think like that. I have to save that for somewhere down the line. There’s just too much work ahead of me.” replied the actor.

As Breaking Bad ended, we saw Saul Goodman changing his identity to Gene and doing a low profile work at a Cinnabon in Omaha. At the start of every Better Call Saul season so far, the viewers have got a sneak peek of Gene’s current status. And now in season 6, we’ll finally know what happens to him eventually.

When asked if he has made any unannounced stop to Cinnabon lately, just to see what happens, Bob said, “I have not, but I know what goes into a Cinnabon. My trainer for the action movies would not be OK with me enjoying a Cinnabon. But they are good. Enjoy your Cinnabons, folks, while you can. Someday they’re going to want you to do an action movie, and have you eat avocados and eggs for the rest of your life.”

