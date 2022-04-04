Hollywood actor Will Smith is one of the most popular stars in the entertainment industry. He gained fame for his fictionalized self-portrayal on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He is well known for appearing in films like Bad Boys series, the Men in Black series, and The Pursuit of Happyness to name a few.

Advertisement

The actor even bagged the ‘Best Actor’ award for his performance in King Richard at the Oscars 2022. However, his achievement was overshadowed by his act of slapping Chris Rock on stage after the latter made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Nevertheless, the actor has managed to earn himself a luxurious lifestyle with a career spanning over thirty years. His net worth is estimated at $350 million (Rs 2,600 Crore).

Will Smith’s Massive Mansion next to Malibu Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Advertisement

I Am Legend actor owns a luxurious abode that is spread over 2,300 square meters along 60 hectares. His lavish mansion has nine bedrooms as well as many first-class amenities including a private lake, a riding trail, equestrian trails, stables, tennis courts, a basketball, volleyball court, a swimming pool, a meditation room, and even a recording studio.

A Motorhome Worth Millions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Will Smith has the most luxurious MotorHome in the world. The actor along with his family makes sure to have the best of vacations that one can only dream of. His luxurious MotorHome offers a fully equipped kitchen with a granite countertop and a professional make-up mirror in one of the rooms.

A Private Jet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

The Hollywood actor and his family own a private charter plane. It was reported that the actor rented out the plane from Dublin to Manchester back in 2011 when a commercial flight only had economy-class seats left to book. He paid approximately $12,000 for a fifty-minute flight.

Owner Of A Basketball Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Will Smith became a part-owner of his 76ers NBA team in 2011, from his hometown, Philadelphia. He bought the team with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After taking over the franchise, the team performed well at several tournaments.

A Film Studio ‘Overbrook Entertainment’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

He founded the company with James Lassiter and his wife Jada in 1998. His production company has produced various films like Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, Hancock and The Secret Life of Bees.

Must Read: Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Is Marvel Cinematic Universe Canon, The Studio Confirms & Fans Can’t Keep Calm Already

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube