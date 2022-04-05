Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health, and she transformed her life simply by spending years off the internet. The actress has been vocal about her struggles in the past and once revealed that she had the urge to hurt herself. Gomez has been in the limelight since she was a kid.

One can only imagine what it would feel like to have almost all parts of your life made available for the public eye, even if you don’t want it. But it’s a common thing for celebrities, especially the ones as famous as the Taki Taki singer.

Selena Gomez decided to stay away from the internet, and now, while appearing on Good Morning America, she has opened up about the same. “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Gomez revealed.”It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal,” she added.

“Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much,” Selena Gomez continued. “I can’t believe that I’m where I am mentally just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it’s just not normal,” Selena said. Selena shared that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020 and explained that understanding her mental health is the “most important thing in the world” to her.

Not only did she talk about herself, but the actress has started an initiative to provide mental health resources for free online. The company, Wondermind, is a safe online space for those seeking help, which Gomez started with her mother.

This adds to the long list of why Selena Gomez is one of the best celebrities and human beings ever. To be able to use her platform and privilege for the well-being of others is a big deal, and we applaud her for that!

