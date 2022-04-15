After being together for 5 years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the marital knot yesterday and became Mr & Mrs Kapoor. While RaLia fans across the globe were ecstatic with this news and their first pics as newlyweds, the paparazzi – who spent both Wednesday and Thursday outside Vastu, Bandra, were even more so.

As per a video doing the rounds on social media, the paparazzi present outside Ranbir and Alia’s Pali Hill home broke into dance soon after the Brahmastra couple met and posed for them. Scroll below to check out the video and even read what fans have to say about the media dancing.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally became man and wife around 3-4 pm, it wasn’t until later (around 7 pm) that they appeared together in front of the paparazzi waiting for them. While them posing for the media was a highlight for fans, this video of the camera people breaking into dance is winning hearts and the internet.

As seen in the video, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – both dressed in pristine white wedding outfits, stepped outside the house for photos and greeted the photographers there who were cheering their names. After posing for a few minutes, Ranbir picked up Alia in his arms and took her back inside, while she smiled and waved to the cameras.

Soon after they were out of sight, the paparazzi broke into a celebratory dance and their happiness and relief on finally clicking the newlyweds is evident. Check out the video here:

Commenting on the paparazzi’s happiness and dance following clicking Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pictures, one netizen wrote, “I also loved the way media is celebrating.” Another, appreciating their dedication, noted, “Their hardwork paid off❤️🙌” A third added, “Hats off to u media ppl ..khoon pasine ki kamayee hai aap logon ki…thanks for updating us” A fourth said, “You guys really worked very hard ❤️”

Joking about the media’s dance, one wrote, “The phrase ‘Begaani shaadi me Abdullah deewana’ was meant for them.” Another added, “Bechare subha se lage hue h😂😂😂. … finally khtam hua natak ab”

Before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s greeted the paparazzi, the media was treated to laddoos by the family after the pheras were done. The media was also served food packets by the family.

