Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have lately been the talk of the town ever since rumours about their wedding started floating on social media. The couple finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and pictures and videos from the event are now taking the internet by storm. In one of the leaked clips, Ranbir can be seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya with Alia while another one shows the bride revisiting her debut film song Radha.

For the unversed, RanAlia got married in the presence of close family members and friends on Thursday and dropped stunning wedding pics once the ceremony had come to an end. The couple also took a few minutes out to pose for the paparazzi and the videos are totally leaving the viewers with heart eyes. In one of the viral clips, the media personnel and photographers standing right outside the wedding venue can be seen celebrating the newlyweds by dancing around to the dhol playing in the background.

In another set of videos leaked on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing with a bunch of guests at the after party. In one clip, the couple, who donned matching outfits, were seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. Loud cheers can be heard in the background while RanAlia trace the steps and share a sweet yet intimate hug while tapping to the beats. The netizens were quite impressed with how Ranbir remembered every step from the song and their bright pink outfits were also being appreciated.

In another leaked video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s wedding, Karan Johar, who has been a mentor to Alia Bhatt for years can be seen doing the famous Radha routine from their film Student of the Year. It looked like they were having a lot of fun while people could be heard singing along and clapping for the duo. Here’s a look.

