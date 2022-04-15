Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shares a juicy girl talk video on her YouTube channel. For the unversed, the star kid runs her own channel on the social media platform and has around 107k subscribers. From apartment tours to several kinds of vlogs and even sharing her daily routines, Aaliyah has a plethora of videos for her fans.

Recently, she shared a video that features her new Mumbai apartment. Kashyap gave an insight into her abode in a video on her channel. She provided details of where she bought the furniture and decor for her cute and chic house.

Now, in a new 12 minutes and 30 seconds long video posted on YouTuber, Aaliyah Kashyap sits down for an intimate girl talk. After asking her fans to send questions through her Instagram, Kashyap says that she will cover several topics, including body hair, periods, s*x, relationships, her turn-ons, and much more. Aaliyah opens up about her past with hair removal, from waxing to laser treatments, and she talks about it all.

The star kid continues by talking about moving in with her boyfriend, Shane. Aaliyah Kashyap says it’s a “big commitment” but reveals that they haven’t exactly “moved in” together. Kashyap then talks about s*x tips and says that “when you feel you’re 100 percent ready and not doing it because of peer pressure, it’s good.” She also reveals her turn-ons, which include a good sense of humour, and the way one treats people.

Aaliyah further says that hair and smell are the physical turn-ons for her. Finally, she speaks about sending n*des. The star kid says that sharing intimate photos freaks her out as there are several news on how it gets leaked. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter gets as honest as one can get about such topics, which her fans adore in the comments section.

“You’re so honest and open with your opinions. I really feel like we’re just friends hanging out and talking general stuff! Thank you for this,” one user wrote. “Absolutely loved this girl talk would love to have more episodes,” wrote another. “this video was simple and raw- absolutely loved it!,” says one more. Check out Aaliyah Kashyap’s girl talk video down below

