Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan has heaped praise on actor Tiger Shroff, whom he has called the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently.

Ahmed said: “Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable. He’s the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently.”

Ahmed Khan added: “The way he manoeuvres complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200 per cent into his work.

“Besides being such an easy-going actor to work with, Tiger Shroff is the most massy actor in the young lot and that’s another reason its always a rewarding experience working with him,” Ahmed Khan continued

Tiger Shroff has two films scheduled for the year, including Heropanti 2, releasing on Eid, and Ganpath all set to have a Christmas release.

Heropanti 2 also stars Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character of Laila.

It marks the fifth association of producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff after ‘Heropanti’ , ‘Baaghi’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3‘. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 29 on the occasion of Eid.

