Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in August 2021 and has been at Arthur Road jail since has reportedly been denied bail once more. For those who do not know, the Bigg Boss 7 fame’s Juhu house was raided last year and a small quantitu of drugs – that is 1.2 grams of cocaine, was reportedly seized from there.

Advertisement

As per the latest report, the actor recently applied for bail once again but got rejected by the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court. Read on to know the reasons for the same shared.

Advertisement

As per a recent ETimes report, an NCB source spoke about Armaan Kohli’s bail plea being rejected and the reason for it. The source revealed that the agency has found strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs against Armaan. The source was quoted saying, “One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case.”

This isn’t the first time that Armaan Kohli has applied for bail. The Dushman Zamana actor had approached the special court after his bail plea was rejected by a magistrate in September last year. He had pleaded for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his house and as such he was entitled to bail. However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application, claiming that Armaan had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Gets Unfiltered About Her Fights With Karan Kundrra: “We Have Literally Broken Up Inside The House…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube