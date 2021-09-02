Advertisement

Armaan Kohli is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. He is known for his appearance in films like Virodhi, Dushman Zamana, and Anaam. However, the actor landed in trouble last week after NCB recovered cocaine from his Juhu house during a raid.

Kohli was arrested by the drug probing agency following the raid was later produced before the special NDPS court on Monday. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to judicial custody after the NCB did not seek his remand.

Advertisement

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, Armaan Kohli has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the NDPS court on Wednesday. NCB has previously said that they have pressed serious charges against the actor apart from the consumption of drugs.

The drug probing agency will now clarify in their charge sheet if Kohli will be charged for consumption or for being a part of a drug supply network. Apart from him, police have also arrested five others in the case including two Nigerian nationals, for allegedly supplying cocaine sourced from South American countries.

Armaan Kohli’s name cropped up when the NCB officials were questioning a major drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh who was arrested on Monday. The drug peddler reportedly conceded that he sold drugs to Kohli multiple times in the past. Not just that, the actor has also bought drugs from another drug peddler who is at large.

Meanwhile, Sofia Hayat opened up about how the actor apologized to her recently for physically assaulting her during Bigg Boss. Talking to Times Of India, she said, “Recently, Armaan reached out to me through a mutual friend to ask for my forgiveness. I was quite shocked. But later I considered his request and made peace with him. He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during Bigg Boss. I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary.”

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: “Sidhu Na Bolna,” Host Takes A Dig At Archana Puran Singh As Sidharth Malhotra Discusses Codenames

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube