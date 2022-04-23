Although Shah Rukh Khan has worked only in the Bollywood industry, the actor is recognised as a global superstar. The actor has a massive fan base all around the globe for his charming personality and humorous nature. The superstar, who has done romantic scenes with a lot of actors, has never kissed or done any intimate scene. A few years back, the Zero star appeared on the Karan Johar’s chat show, where he was asked if he’ll agree to pose n*de if offered a huge amount.

Currently, SRK is busy juggling multiple projects. Most recently he completed the shoot of Pathaan, while he’ll soon kick start his work on Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki.’ Along with this, he’ll soon shoot for his cameo with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, we stumbled upon a video of Shah Rukh Khan on Reddit, when he appeared in Koffee with Karan. Everyone is aware of SRK’s witty response and something similar happened in the chat show. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asks, “If you were paid 1 Billion dollars, would you pose n*de in a magazine.”

To this Shah Rukh Khan quips & says, “For much less,” the actor along with the host, Karan Johar burst into laughter while the actor adds, “I’m cheap and cute and beautiful.”

Not just this time, when he appeared on the chat show for the second time in 2016, the host asked the Josh actor a question related to Rakhi Sawant. The filmmaker asks, “If Rakhi Sawant accused you of forcefully kissing her, your response would be?” while Khan replies, “I would accept it because you would really have to force me to make me kiss her!”

Apart from Tiger 3, Dunki and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is also working on Atlee Kumar’s untitled film, along with cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra.

