Thor Love and Thunder is on its way for its big-screen release, and its first reactions are in after it had the world premiere on Thursday. The Taika Waititi directorial is Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo adventure as the Asgardian, the only Avengers that has been able to do that.

The movie also sees the debut of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Fans went haywire after his first look was revealed but even more when the actor recently revealed that he didn’t know what MCU was before joining the movie. It also makes Bale one such actor who has played both a Marvel and DC character.

Coming back to the point, some lucky people have already got to watch Thor Love and Thunder at its world premiere in Hollywood. Quickly, the social media was filled with photos and videos of the stars who attended it, as well as the first reactions of those who watched it. So far, the reviews are positive!

“Thor: Love and Thunder is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet!” said one user.

“#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world,” says another.

Check out more reactions here:

I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history. — Jake (@jacobkleinman) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the GREATEST movie Marvel has made so far! I'm not joking. I haven't laughed that hard since Ragnarok and I feel invested in Marvel again in a way that I haven't since Endgame. Also, bring tissues. The journey is *chefs kiss* from start to finish!❤️ pic.twitter.com/bJYVxCJoQS — Lyra Hale 🔜 SDCC (@TheAltSource) June 24, 2022

Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as #ThorLoveandThunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point. pic.twitter.com/zsg9SNXfqY — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/PDb5SZRWOo — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them. Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that's a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022

People are praising Thor Love and Thunder for its humour, and some even called it the best Marvel movie so far. Christian Bale is being applauded for his role as the villain as well. We cannot wait to watch the Chris Hemsworth starrer! What about you?

