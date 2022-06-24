Thor Love And Thunder's First Reactions Are Nothing But Positive So Far
Thor Love And Thunder’s First Reactions Are In!(Pic Credit: Poster)

Thor Love and Thunder is on its way for its big-screen release, and its first reactions are in after it had the world premiere on Thursday. The Taika Waititi directorial is Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo adventure as the Asgardian, the only Avengers that has been able to do that.

The movie also sees the debut of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Fans went haywire after his first look was revealed but even more when the actor recently revealed that he didn’t know what MCU was before joining the movie. It also makes Bale one such actor who has played both a Marvel and DC character.

Coming back to the point, some lucky people have already got to watch Thor Love and Thunder at its world premiere in Hollywood. Quickly, the social media was filled with photos and videos of the stars who attended it, as well as the first reactions of those who watched it. So far, the reviews are positive!

“Thor: Love and Thunder is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet!” said one user.

“#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world,” says another.

Check out more reactions here:

People are praising Thor Love and Thunder for its humour, and some even called it the best Marvel movie so far. Christian Bale is being applauded for his role as the villain as well. We cannot wait to watch the Chris Hemsworth starrer! What about you?

