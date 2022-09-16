Brahmastra Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came as a boon at time when the box office was ravaged by back-to-back Bollywood disasters. The film was released with a massive opening collecting Rs 37 crores on Friday.

The weekend collection of the film had an impressive record of raking up Rs 83 crores. However, Monday’s collection saw an expected dip collecting Rs 16 crores. Nevertheless, Ranbir’s film continues to bring audiences to theatres in considerable numbers.

Brahmastra managed to cross 150 crores at the box office in just five days and collected crossed 170 crores in seven days. As per early trends flowing in, Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure has earned around Rs 9-10 crores at the ticket windows. This means the total collection would stand at Rs 180-181 crore. While it was expected that the film will cross 200 crores in the first week, nevertheless the number could easily be achieved in the second weekend.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer fantasy action-adventure has ended the dry spell at the Hindi box office, which was a long-awaited one, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Even though the story and dialogue lacked depth, Brahmastra’s VFX was praiseworthy.

Brahmastra has been in the headlines ever since it was announced in 2014. Fans have been waiting for the film to release with bated breath since then. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part which is slated to be released in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

