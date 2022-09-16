Brahmastra Box Office (Worldwide): Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Hits Monstrous 300 Crores In Its Opening Week!

Bollywood’s latest juggernaut, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has ended its first week at the worldwide box office on a roaring note. The film has managed to hit the 300 crore mark in just 7 days.

The film has brought unprecedented joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences as some shattering numbers have come in. It has grossed 300 crores worldwide in 7 days and is expected to witness a big jump during the second weekend.

Propelled by massive fan theories, huge demand for Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and the jaw-dropping scale, Brahmastra will be attracting more crowds to theatres globally in the coming days.

A complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups and a rich showcase of our culture, director Ayan Mukerji’s 10-year visionary journey has resulted in a new era for Indian cinema.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

SS Rajamouli has presented Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

