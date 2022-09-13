Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is enjoying a terrific run at the box office. The film did the unthinkable by making above 120 crores over the opening weekend in India, and that too amid the social media wave of the boycott trend. Now, the latest we hear is about the film entering into the profit zone in Telugu markets. Keep reading to know more.

Advertisement

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is the most expensive Bollywood film. To ensure the film reaches each and every corner, the team carried out extensive promotions. One of the promotional strategies was associating SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR’s names with the film. For those who don’t know, Rajamouli and NTR played an important role in promoting this magnum opus in Telugu-speaking states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. And it seems like, the trick has worked a big time!

Advertisement

Brahmastra has done record-breaking business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for any Bollywood film. In fact, in just days, the film has entered into a profit zone, as per the report in Tollywood.net. In the opening weekend, a business of 8.49 crores has been recorded at the box office, inclusive of both Telugu-speaking states.

Brahmastra had a break-even at 5.50 crores, which means the film has already earned a profit of 2.99 crores. As the film has been liked by the target audience, a long theatrical run will be witnessed and huge profits are ensured.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji, who is receiving positive feedback for his experiment in Indian cinema, recently said that he envisioned a film in a way that would challenge the limits of Indian cinema.

He said, “The idea of Brahmastra was ploughed into my mind way before I even realised it. I grew up listening to the stories of Indian history and mythology and was always fascinated by them. I wanted to create a story that was deeply rooted in Indian spiritual history but also had modern twists and turns.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Levels The Score With Prabhas In Star Ranking, 100 More Points & RK Will Topple Baahubali Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram