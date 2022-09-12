Brahmastra Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Ayan Mukerji’s most anticipated directorial has revived the box office in literal sense. After Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there was a long dry spell at the ticket window for quite some time despite big releases like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and others. Starring the real-life couple as its leading stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are headlining the film.

Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, Ayan’s fantasy adventure drama is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production.

As per the early trends flowing in, Brahmastra has slipped a little on its first Monday, which is considered very normal. As Monday is a non-holiday, this comes as no surprise. According to the latest media reports, the film minted around 17-19 crore* (all languages) on the 4th day of its release. With the latest numbers, Brahmastra’s new collection now stands at 137-139 crore*.

Woah! The 200-crore mark looks like a cakewalk for the Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

With its opening day collection, Brahmastra broke and created many records- not only at the box office but even for the leading star cast. The film opened to a mind-blowing response of 37 crore (including 5 crore from the South). It minted 41 crore on its 2nd day and finally crossed 100 crore and earned 42 crore on the 3rd day of its release making a total of 120 crore at the domestic box office.

While the film has become a raging success at the ticket windows, it continues to draw criticism on social media. Recently, we told you The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the film and its collection.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Brahmastra’s first Monday result? Do let us know.

