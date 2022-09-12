Brahmastra has done fabulous business at the box office, not just in India but in overseas too. It has brought Ranbir Kapoor back into the number game, which his comeback film Shamshera failed to do. Now, as the film has hit the century in India, it has helped him in levelling the score of Prabhas in Koimoi’s Stars Power Index aka Star Ranking. Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club and so on. Now, with Ayan Mukerji‘s film entering the 100 crore club, Ranbir has got an increment of 100 points.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor stands at a total of 700 points, thus levelling Prabhas’ 700 points. However, the Darling actor is still placed above RK because he has one 500 crore film (Baahubali 2’s Hindi version), while RK has none. Nonetheless, if Brahmastra (Hindi) manages to go past the 200 crore mark at the box office in India, Ranbir will gain 100 more points and beat the Baahubali star.

Ranbir Kapoor is at 9th position in Star Ranking, while Prabhas is at 8th place. The break up of RK’s 700 points is as follows- (4×100 crore films- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Brahmastra + 1×300 crore film- Sanju = 700 points). To know more, visit the ‘Stars Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com. Also, check out the table below:

Here’s How We Calculate Bollywood Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of A Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Number Of Movies Of An Actor Exceeding The Other Actor In Higher Clubs (for eg: an actor with one 300 grosser will be placed above other, who has no 300 crore grosser) OR In Case Of A Tie, Where Both Actors Have Same Number Of Movies In A Coveted Club, The Actor With Higher Movie Collection Will Be Placed Above

