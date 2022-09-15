Joining the list of The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 is the latest surprise blockbuster. The film has raked in wonders at the box office and continues to do so despite Brahmastra fetching in some big numbers. Speaking about the Hindi version, the film has now made a colossal profit of over 500%. Keep reading to know more details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film arrived a couple of days later the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Both being backed by two of the biggest Bollywood stars, the clash managed to grab maximum eyeballs and the Nikhil Siddhartha starrer was left with practically zero buzz. But things turned upside down within a day.

Advertisement

Right from the next day of the release, Karthikeya 2 gained attention on social media through extraordinary word-of-mouth and the effect was clearly seen with people flocking to theatres. Speaking about the Indian collection, the film has made over 80 crores at the box office. The Hindi version alone has garnered 30 crores so far and is still running in theatres.

Talking about the Hindi version, Karthikeya 2 has made returns of 25.5 crores after subtracting the cost of 4.5 crores (cost of theatrical distribution rights). In percentage, it translates to a humongous profit of 566.66%. That’s insane!

Meanwhile, recently Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on cloud nine because of Karthikeya 2’s success, revealed that there will be more instalments of the franchise which is proving to be extremely popular.

Responding to a question from IANS on whether there will be a third part in the franchise, Nikhil said: “Yes, since we have a character like Dr Karthik who is hell-bent on unearthing exciting mysteries and having adventures. There are several more untold stories about our cultural heritage and we will be back for several more exciting instalments of Karthikeya.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ayan Mukerji Defends Allegedly ‘Poor Dialogues’ In Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: “When Kesariya Came Out, For First 48 Hours…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram