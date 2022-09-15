Thank God’s trailer is out and this Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer seems to attract a considerable amount of viewers owing to its family entertainer treatment. It does remind you of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s God Tussi Great Ho but with a completely different twist.

Let’s analyze the trailer and see how much it could earn on its first day at the box office. The trailer surely has some funny moments, thanks to Indra Kumar School of comedy but that also could turn out to a not-so-good thing about the film as well.

How? Because that has been an issue for Kumar’s recent films like Double Dhamaal and every Masti installment minus the original part because that was fun for the time it was released in. But, since then the taste of comedy has surely improved & from the trailer, the comedy looks to be in the risky zone.

If the comedy works, the film would surely carry a good word of mouth as that’s what entertains the set of audience this film is looking to target it. The emotional angle would also carry some pressure to shape up the final verdict of the film, but that’s highly missing from the trailer. The emotional angle of how Sidharth Malhotra’s character will realize he’s at wrong should be written well to build a good connection.

As per Koimoi, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra (as of now) starrer Thank God could earn in the ballpark of 10 crore on its day 1. It’s purely based on the star-power of its 2 leads & Nora Fatehi’s dance track, reliving the ‘Manike Mage Hithe‘ trend which makers would surely capitalise on. If the marketing team of the film pulls their socks up, the numbers could see an uplift but that would help just for the first weekend.

Director Indra Kumar’s ‘Thank God’ recently also ran into trouble. A case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava.

The petitioner’s statement will be recorded on November 18. According to the petitioner, the film’s trailer which has been released, mocks at religion and has hurt religious sentiments. Controversies such as this would help the film to stay in headlines but could also hurts its chances of being boycotted at the box office.

What are your thoughts about Thank God’s trailer? Do you think this Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer would garner huge numbers at the box office or will it be a good opportunity lost of getting notable stars (remember Sid is coming straight out of Shershaah) in the film and not being able to optimally use them? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

