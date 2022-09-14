Brahmastra Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead was in the making for 5 long years. The film made headlines ever since it was announced and buzz around the film has been skyrocketing as a release date came closer.

The film managed to even sell nearly Rs 3.5 Lakhs tickets in advance booking and collected approximately 11 crores gross with its Hindi version a day ahead of the release. The film even had a massive opening of Rs 37 crores on Friday including 5 crores from the South.

Brahmastra broke every record the following day when it collected 41 crores and 42 crores on its 3rd day. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer earned 16 crores on the 4th day i.e on Monday and minted around 14-15 crore* on the fifth day of its release at the box office. In just five days, the film managed to cross 150 crores at the ticket windows, an impressive feat after a long time since the release of RRR.

Now as per the early trends flowing in, Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure film managed to collect around Rs 11-13 crores on day 6. Even though the collection seemingly dwindling now, the film is on its way to entering the 200-crore club.

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has ended the dry spell at the Hindi box office which was a long-awaited one. The film continues to make strides at the ticket windows despite mixed reviews received from critics as well as the audience.

It is worth pointing out that even though the story and dialogues lacked depth Brahmastra’s VFX became a strong selling point for the film. Apart from Ranbir and Alia the ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia.

