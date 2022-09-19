Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt picked up tremendously during the second week and has brought a big total at the worldwide box office. While in India, the film has already gone past the 200 crore mark, the global run is no less exciting. In fact, it has surpassed The Kashmir Files, which was the highest worldwide Bollywood grosser of 2022 so far, and 12 other biggies. Keep reading to know more.

Here, at Koimoi, we maintain a list of all-time highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office. The list is inclusive of films above 200 crores and even features Hindi dubbed films. After the humongous collection of the second Sunday, the Ranbir Kapoor led magnum opus saw a jump in its position on the list. It crossed 13 films after the latest update from both the Indian and overseas markets came.

As per the latest trade reports, Brahmastra has earned 97 crores gross in overseas. In India, it has earned 213 crores nett (all languages) and 251.34 crores gross. Combining these numbers, the grand worldwide total stands at 348.34 crores. Considering this figure, the magnum opus has crossed 13 films in the list of top Bollywood worldwide earners of all time.

Brahmastra has crossed Housefull 4 (291.08 croress), Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores), Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), Golmaal Again (310.67 crores), Good Newwz (311.27 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores), Bharat (323.03 crores), The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores), Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores), Bang Bang (340 crores) and RRR (Hindi- 342.12 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

