Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film went on to become a blockbuster as the on-screen pair was much loved by the audience. The two have since then frequently starred in Bollywood films and their latest Pathaan is taking the box office by storm.

Deepika has come a long way in her acting career and established herself as one of the bankable actresses in Bollywood. She is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the country and has several accolades including three Filmfare Awards.

Deepika Padukone will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee’s action thriller Jawan, which will be released later this year. Padukone has films with more than Rs 1475 crore riding on her due to her soaring popularity and ability to pull off challenging roles on the big screen. Let’s take a look at her upcoming projects and their massive budgets.

Jawan

According to multiple reports, the producers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan have also cast Deepika in a key role. The action thriller, directed by Atlee, will star Shah Rukh Khan in a brand-new avatar alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan, which is set to hit cinemas on June 2nd, 2023, has a budget of Rs 200 crore, according to Zoom Entertainment.

Fighter

Deepika Padukone is getting ready to work with Hrithik Roshan for the first time on the big screen. The aerial action thriller Fighter, directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024. According to The Times of India, the film will cost Rs 250 crore and will star Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Project K

The 37-year-old actress will soon share screen space with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. India Today report claims that Project K is made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. As Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lead the film, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani are also roped in to play pivotal roles. The movie which is currently in the post-production stage is expected to release in theatres later this year or early 2024.

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev

Deepika Padukone’s presence in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra was confirmed after much rumour when the fantasy action drama was released on Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, she plays Amrita, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva. The second instalment of the much-anticipated trilogy will center on Amrita and Dev’s love story, as well as how the latter’s aspiration to become the most powerful man in the entire universe almost destructed Planet. Based on the Indian Express, the budgeted amount is more than Rs 410 crore.

Singham Again

During the song launch for his film Cirkus, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Deepika will play the first female cop in the filmmaker’s cop universe. It’ll be interesting to see her co-star with Ajay Devgn. Despite the fact that Singham Returns was made on a Rs 115 crore budget, if the Hindustan Times report is to be believed, Rohit Shetty would like to take the franchise to the next level with a larger budget, a unique cast, and high-octane action sequences.

