Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has received a jaw-dropping response at the box office. Ever since the film was released, it went on to create many historic records and it seems the craze of the film is not going to end anytime soon. All-time blockbuster Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Film and directed by Sidharth Anand has also marked the comeback of King Khan and received a warm welcome from his fans.

With its record -tod performance, the film has so far collected 953 crores gross worldwide. Needless to say, the film has now become the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. In order to celebrate this milestone, top theater chains have come together to celebrate this Friday as Pathaan Day & have slashed the prices of the ticket. Scroll below to read the exciting details.

As reported by Pinkvilla, to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s strarrer Pathaan being the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Bollywood. Top players like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movietime, and MuktaA2 have joined hands to celebrate February 17, 2023, as #PathaanDay. They have decided that every ticket of the film will be priced at Rs.110 across all theaters in this chain! Yes, you read it right Rs. 110! Isn’t that the best news on the internet today? If you haven’t yet watched the film, it’s time for you to seal this great deal.

Earlier, the producers of the Pathaan had also decided to slash the price of the tickets to attract more audience. The film received love from all across the globe and made SRK forget the last four years. It’s definitely the celebration of King Khan’s comeback and we can rightly say, “He has come and conquered the box office like a true king.”

