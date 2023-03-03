Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Bebo enjoys a massive fan following including social media and we totally love her fashion sense. This woman can make the most basic t-shirt look gorgeous on her and there’s no denying that. Last night, Kareena was spotted in the city along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She donned an all-black ensemble as she walked hand-in-hand with Saif. Now, netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to see their video!

Bebo is quite active on social media and enjoys a following of over 10 million followers on Instagram. We love it when she gives a sneak peek of her personal life on the photo-sharing site including the pictures of her two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

Talking about her latest appearance, Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzled in an all-black ensemble last night as she attended BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s mother’s birthday bash along with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Bebo looked s*xy in a cut-out short-dress that she accessorized with n*de coloured pump heels and a matching clutch bag. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand, donned a black kurta that he paired with white pyjamas and brown leather shoes. Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband exuded royal vibe through their fashion sense.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared their video. Take a look at it below:

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She’s sooo drunk!!! how did the damn shoes change?”

Another user commented, “Lagta hai bebo drunk ho gayi.”

A third user commented, “Jada ho gai shayad.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Bebo’s latest spotting with husband Saif Ali Khan? Tell us in the comment section!

