Ever since his debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Jism, John Abraham has enjoyed a massive fan following. Not only his fans but many Bollywood divas have also admitted to having a crush on the actor. Now, an old video of Bollywood divas confessing what they like in John Abraham is surfacing on the internet. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Kareena Kapoor’s remarks about the Dhoom actor which has led fans to wonder if she hates him.
John entered Bollywood alongside Bipasha Basu with the 2003 film Jism. However, John found success with his 2004 film Dhoom and starred in several other blockbuster films in the next few years.
Bollywood actors have been chatting about their careers and spilling beans about their personal lives on Koffee With Karan ever since the show’s inception in 2005. In the 19th episode of its premiere season, John Abraham was accompanied by Vivek Oberoi. A video from the episode is surfacing online in which John is shown a video compilation of many actresses and filmmakers, including Farah Khan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, and more talk about him. However, among all the divas, it was Kareena Kapoor who was seemingly not a fan.
In the clip, John was described as “hot,” “Good Parsi boy,” “tall dark and handsome” and more by several actresses. Farah Khan continued to praise him for his work in Jism, while Rani threw light on the actor’s role in Dhoom. But, on the other hand, Kareena shared her views on John’s role in Dhoom and said, “Dhoom wasn’t really a performance-driven role as such.” “It was more of the biking look that worked,” she added.
When it came to rating John’s acting out of 10, Kareena gave him a five and admitted that she has not watched any of his films. She further gave the actor another 5 on 10 for his s*x appeal and mentioned that she does not find the actor “s*xy” but he is “good looking.”
The video has left John Abraham’s fans believing that Kareena Kapoor “hated” him. A fan asked, “Why did Kareena hate John lol? Young bebo was unbearable.” Another fan responded, “I guess because he was dating Bipasha, then.”
A fan wrote, “She was arrogant, still is,” while another commented, “Young bebo was a menace, lmao. I think she used to hate everyone for some reason.”
One also wrote, “She was ananya panday of that gen imo.”
Is this the reason why Kareena and John have never appeared in a movie together? Let us know your views in the comments.
