Bollywood actors have come under netizens’ radar for quite a serious yet age-old reason. A few male stars of the industry are receiving backlash online for not understanding the concept of consent and making their female counterparts uncomfortable. After Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan, an old video of Sidharth Malhotra with Parineeti Chopra has surfaced online, making netizens quite uncomfortable. Scroll on to learn more.

Sid and Parineeti starred together in the movie Hasee Toh Phasee released in 2014. The film left the viewers impressed, and fans loved this on-screen couple’s chemistry. An old video of the duo during one of the promotional events has surfaced on the internet, and people are not okay with it.

A video shared by a user on Reddit showed Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra together during a media interaction. In the clip, the actor tried to lift up Parineeti in his arms but stopped after she refused and said no. Netizens notice that Sidharth did not take the hint and stop after that but instead insisted on lifting the actress again. Despite her constant refusal, Sid held her from the side and gave her a twirl.

Check out the video here:

Obviously, this video of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is sitting right with the netizens, especially after Varun and Gigi Hadid’s recent incident. For the unversed, the Student Of The Year actor received backlash online for scooping the model in his arms during his performance at the Neeta Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration event. Thankfully, they later revealed that it was all pre-planned. Shah Rukh Khan‘s old video went viral on social media as well, where he was seen forcefully handing Lady Gaga his watch.

Netizens have reacted brutally to Sid and Pari‘s video and trolled the actor for his actions. Here’s what they said –

One said, “Men in btown stop being weird challenge failed.”

Another one said, “Another day, another man doing the same thing.”

The next user added, “What’s with the obsession of lifting female costars? This needs to stop.”

Another one said. “Such a Cheap behaviour. Didn’t expected it from Sid.”

One person wrote, “Oh man. I thought he’s sophisticated and sensible enough not to do this sh*t.”

While one user penned down, “They have this super weird obsession with showing how “macho” they are, it’s just weird at this point,” another said, “They’re desperate to create a moment for papz.”

Fans clearly expect more from Sidharth Malhotra.

