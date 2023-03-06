Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani became the most popular Indian celebrity couple on Instagram, amassing over 30 million likes. Ever since their wedding broke the internet, the power couple has been on an incomputable rise!

Sidharth Malhotra has expressed his heartfelt wishes to fans and well-wishers for the first time since the wedding. He said, “The fans make us, and the love you all have blessed us with makes it special. Kiara and I are overwhelmed with emotions as we take this next step. We seek your continued blessings and love and look forward to entertaining you.”

The couple’s sacred union has been a special one for the fans. Social media has been abuzz with love and support for the couple as fans welcome them with open arms. The smitten actor continued, “My journey of 10 years in Bollywood has been possible because of them, and now, as I embark on this new personal journey with Kiara, we hope to have your love and blessings.” signs off Sidharth.

In his decade-long journey in Bollywood, from the sweet, chocolatey boy in Student of The Year, to the sharp and serious spy in Mission Majnu, the audience has accepted each role with all their hearts.

The Shershaah actor is considered an ‘Asli Hero’ by his fans, both off and on screen. His personality and conduct have made the youth aspire to be like him. On the work front, he will be seen next in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty‘s Indian Police Force.

