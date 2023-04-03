All does not seem well for the much in love couple Leander Paes and Kim Sharma. Trouble has hit their paradise and if rumors are to be believed then the couple has parted ways. Their social media accounts are adding fuel to the fire as the couple did not celebrate their second dating anniversary socially. Last year, Leander Paes dedicated a beautiful post to his girlfriend Kim Sharma.

But this year, the couple did not post any lovey dovey messages for each other. According to an exclusive report by the The Times of India, the couple has indeed called it quits after almost two years of dating each other. They made their relationship Instagram official after pictures of their private vacation were leaked on the internet.

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma started dating in March 2021 and made it official six months later. On their first dating anniversary, Kim Sharma penned a beautiful note for Leander Paes which said, “Happy Anniversary Charles. 365 Days. Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank You for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich.”

Leander Paes also dedicated a post to Kim Sharma last year which said, “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank You for 365 days of memories and for riding through life’s learnings together everyday. You had me at Hello.”

Leander Paes was married to Rhea Pillai earlier with whom he has a daughter. Leander was in a relationship with actress Mahima Chaudhary who accused him of cheating and the couple had a controversial breakup. While Kim Sharma was dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. Kim was earlier married to a Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani. The actor was a national sensation when she made her debut with Yash Raj Films’ Mohabbatein in the year 2000.

