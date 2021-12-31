Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media recently to share a sweet note, as we approach the end of 2021.

It has been a tough year for her, but Rhea is looking at 2022 with stronger eyes and a kinder heart.

In the caption, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..!

“Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light ✨#rhenew,” Rhea Chakraborty concluded.

Rhea posted a beautiful candid picture along with the sweet note, which complemented really well.

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre. The film directed by Rumi Jaffery also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza amongst others.

